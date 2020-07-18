Anthony Lewis Clark, Jr. - Laurens

Mr. Anthony Lewis Clark, Jr. was born January 20, 1950 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Anthony Lewis Clark, Sr. and Lucy Ferguson Clark Simpson.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina. He was a graduate of the Bell Street high School Class of 1967 in Clinton, South Carolina, where he maintained active participation with his former classmates.
At the age of twelve, Anthony joined Hebron Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina. He had a God given talent in carpentry. He has helped in the construction of many buildings throughout the state of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his sister, Darolene Clark Toland and his brother, Rudolph "Rudy" Valentino Clark.
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Prisma Healthcare Tuorney hospital in Sumter, South Carolina, Mr. Anthony Lewis Clark, Jr. departed this life to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of seventy.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Ashley Joy Clark of Columbia, SC; one son, Corey (Keisha) Orlando Dendy of Weddington, NC; one granddaughter, Camryn Yvonne Dendy; three grandsons; Joshua Miles Dendy, Noah Carson Dendy, and Clark King Ingram; one sister, Evangelist Janis Clark of Tacoma, WA; one aunt, Ann Ferguson of New York, NY; mother of his daughter, Joyce Young Clark of Norway, SC; five nephews; two nieces; a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him.
