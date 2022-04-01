Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Billy Knight Jr. – Clinton
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Keith Price - Clinton
-Stalking
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Lucas Hutchinson - Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Doyle Roberts - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
