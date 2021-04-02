Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Carius Johnson – Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Amelia Johnson - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
John Jones - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Failure to possess registration card
Christopher Mcgaha - Gray Court
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Wesley Pulley - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Emilie Tate - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
