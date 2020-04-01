Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jose Guifarro – Gray Court
- Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
- Driving without a license - 1st offense
Kashly Lyles - Laurens
- Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
- Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
- Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
- Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with
