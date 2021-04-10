Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donald Culbertson II – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Tommy Hall - Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Katherine Clark - Laurens
-Shoplifting Value $2000 or less
Brianna Fields - Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Robert Watts - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
