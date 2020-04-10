Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Danny Choice – Gray Court
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
- Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
- Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
- Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Shiah Cunningham - Gray Court
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
- Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
- Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
- Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Jamaurice Lee - Gray Court
- Unlawful carrying of pistol
James Owens - Gray Court
- Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Andrew Shell - Gray Court
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
- Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
Michael Thornley - Gray Court
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Rodkeyvious Tribble - Gray Court
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
- Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
- Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
- Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Christopher Young - Gray Court
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
