Arrest Report for April 11

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Landreth – Ware Shoals
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.