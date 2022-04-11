Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerri Gray – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Sammie Thompson - Gray Court
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Robert Watts - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
