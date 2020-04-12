Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mario Dowdy – Laurens
- Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Artemis Dendy - Laurens
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Mardell Hunter - Clinton
- Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
- Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
