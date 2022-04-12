Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Gentile – Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Samuel Leake - Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
