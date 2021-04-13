Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Danielle Barbare – Gray Court
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
Lucas Knight - Gray Court
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Robert Mann Jr. - Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Steven Frazier - Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.