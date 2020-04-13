Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Skaggs – Laurens
- Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Samuel Guadalupe - Joanna
- Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
- Kidnapping
Alexis Ruiz - Laurens
- Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
- Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
- Unlawful to text while operating a motor vehicle - Non-criminal
