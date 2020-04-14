Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Khalid Cunningham – Clinton

- Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

 

Terrance Suber - Clinton

- Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Joshua Wesley - Homeless

- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

- Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

 

Heather Wright - Clinton

- Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 