Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Khalid Cunningham – Clinton
- Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Terrance Suber - Clinton
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Joshua Wesley - Homeless
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
- Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Heather Wright - Clinton
- Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.