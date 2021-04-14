Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ginger Almond – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Harold Case Jr. – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Damion Grant – Cross Hill
-Operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Ronald Williamson - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
William Young - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Gary Templeton - Laurens
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.