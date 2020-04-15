Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Stoddard – Gray Court
- Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Devaughn Williams - Laurens
- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
William Young - Clinton
- Violation of permanent restraining order (felony underlying conviction)
Shanna Eubanks - Laurens
- Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Sanders - Laurens
- Use of 911 number unlawfully
Courtney Sullivan - Laurens
- Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.