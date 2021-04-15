Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Gary – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
John Hunter – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Sara Nygard – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.