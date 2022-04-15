Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Gibbs - Clinton
-Attempted murder
-Possession weapon during violent crime
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Marion Mims - Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
Steven Vosburg - Gray Court
-Nuisance, common
-Nuisance, common
-Nuisance, common
-Nuisance, common
Jason Ward - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Carlos Diaz - Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
Jeffrey Krahn - Clinton
-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.