Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kellen Ross - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Brittney Teague - Fountain Inn
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.