Arrest Report for April 16

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyrez Young – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
