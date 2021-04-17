Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willow Foster - Joanna
-Shoplifting
LaShonda Henry - Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault and battery - second degree
Wesley Moon - Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
