Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
- Public disorderly conduct
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Joshua James - Clinton
- Theft of electric current - 1st offense
Cassidy Turner - Joanna
- violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.