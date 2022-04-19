Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ocasio Gary - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Telly Gary - Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Donald Anthony - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
