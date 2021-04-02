Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Hill – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Austin Doolittle - Laurens
-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, 1st offense
Ryan Jackson - Waterloo
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
