Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bradley Burns – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Robin Epting Jr. - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Sanders - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
