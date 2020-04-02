Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Elledge – Ware Shoals
- Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
- Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Veronica Tripp - Clinton
- Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
- Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
