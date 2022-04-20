Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Zh’rece Anderson - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Patricia Sentell - Gray Court
-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
James Arnold - Gray Court
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.