Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Zh’rece Anderson - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Patricia Sentell - Gray Court

-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners 

 

James Arnold - Gray Court

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children