Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Woods – Clinton
- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
- Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Kimberly Turner - Ware Shoals
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
- Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Justin Wilson - Laurens
- 2nd degree Harassment
- Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Robert Beck - Enoree
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
