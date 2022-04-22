Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Elizabeth Hughes - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Reginald Spearman - Newberry
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Brandon Edmonds - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Joseph Rogers - Clinton
-Violation of probation
Derek Seibert - Laurens
-Violation of probation
Shelly Ray - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
