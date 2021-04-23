Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandon Bedenbaugh – Clinton
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Carrie Conner - Joanna
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Matthew Godwin - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Zondasia Grant - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Karrissa Jones - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Harley Long - Joanna
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Tyler Culbertson - Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Meghanne Powell - Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Brian Smith - Cross Hill
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
