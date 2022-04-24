Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Patrick Burns Jr. – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Aaron Fortescue – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Danier Lopez-Echeverria – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
