Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rita Chadwick – Laurens
- Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Derrick Cunningham – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Bernard Mason – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jonathan Merchant - Laurens
- Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Joshua Skaggs - Laurens
- Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Christina Tumblin - Gray Court
- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
- Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Albertina Vance - Clinton
- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Toby Vickery - Gray Court
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Telaquena Simmons - Laurens
- Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
