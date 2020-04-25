Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Rita Chadwick – Laurens

- Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

 

Derrick Cunningham – Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Bernard Mason – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Jonathan Merchant - Laurens

- Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 

Joshua Skaggs - Laurens

- Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 

Christina Tumblin - Gray Court

- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

- Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 

Albertina Vance - Clinton

- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Toby Vickery - Gray Court 

- Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Telaquena Simmons - Laurens

- Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less

 