Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Mosley - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
Camara Dakers (no photo or address available)
-Public disorderly conduct
