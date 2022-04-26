Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tristain Carter – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Kalah Gary – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Marie Sanders – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Robert Watts - Clinton
-Removing or affixing license plate to conceal or misrepresent identity of owner
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
David Bates - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Sunya Copeland - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
