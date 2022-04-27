Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Antonio Hill – Laurens

-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Samantha Towler – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Deanna Wright - Joanna

-Unlawful communication 

 

Gina Wright - Clinton

-Unlawful communication 

 