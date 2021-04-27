Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Allen Garrett - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Steven Rowe - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Johnathan Savage - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Jennifer Hughes - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with
John Story - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
