Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alexis Cohen – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Wendy Fair – Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Brandon Gunter – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Ashley Oxner - Joanna
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Corey Sumeral - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Tiara Hall - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Randall Mccall - Waterloo
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Octavious Williamson - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.