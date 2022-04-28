Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derick Canfield – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Torin Thrower – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
