Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

William Hill – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 

Brandon Thompson – Laurens

-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less

-Violation of Beginner Permit

-Expired vehicle license

 

Aaron Bagwell – Laurens

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 