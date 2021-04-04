Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Bates – Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Trey Hart - Gray Court
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Gregory Cullen - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Juan Felipe - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
