Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jeffrey Arrowood – Joanna
- Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Jeffery Horne - Waterloo
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
- Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Michael Kryder - Gray Court
- Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Andrew Abercrombie - Clinton
- Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Deandre Bowers - Cross Hill
- Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Quantez Mcgowan - Clinton
- Discharging firearms into a dwelling
- Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, 1st offense
- Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Zavion Odom - Laurens
- Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
- Resisting Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.