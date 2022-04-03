Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brenda Burkhalter – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Timothy Smith - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Robert Grant Jr. - Laurens
-Pedestrians on highways
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Jackie Smith - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.