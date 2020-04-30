Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bryan Bouslay – Laurens
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Christopher Reyes – Gray Court
- Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
- Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
- Driving without a license - 1st offense
- Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
- Child passenger restraint system Article violation
- Child passenger restraint system Article violation
- No brake light(s)
Amanda Rivera – Laurens
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.