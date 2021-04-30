Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joey Griffin – Joanna
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Shoplifting Value $2000 or less
Larry Hart – Cross Hill
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Kimberly Clark - Laurens
-Resisting Arrest
-Willfully burning lands of another
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Christopher Davis - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Daniel Porter - Laurens
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Tommy Qualls - Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
