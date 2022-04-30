Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gary Templeton – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kahari Allen - Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Trafficking in Heroin, morphine, etc., 28 g or more
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
Quinton Godfrey - Clinton
-Trespassing
George Lindsay - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Alfred Mosley - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
