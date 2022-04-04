Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kayla Bluford – Laurens
-Failure to enroll or cause student to attend school
Dumarcus Franklin - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Joshua Dawson - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Mary Massey - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
