Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lauren Chesney – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Tiffany Dorn - Laurens
-Failure to enroll or cause student to attend school
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.