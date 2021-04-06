Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Earl Cole – Laurens
-Trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more, but less than 500 dosage units or the equivalent, 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Edarius Lindsay - Laurens
-Attempted murder
Luis Nunez – Clinton
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Criminal sexual conduct – third degree
