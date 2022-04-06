Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Tucker – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Shelia Brown - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Tiffany Dunn - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Miguel Tomas Juan - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.