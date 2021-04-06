Arrest Report for April 6

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Stephanie Crow - Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Sergio McDowell - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Failure to possess registration card
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors - 1st offense
