Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kourtney Pennington – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tobias Pressley - Clinton
- Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.